Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.26. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 150,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 2,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,236. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.46%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

