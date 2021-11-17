Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.17.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

