Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 467,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

