Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Nov 17th, 2021

Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,332,500. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

