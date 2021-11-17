Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce $17.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.21 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $16.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.54 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.97 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.45. 3,903,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

