Analysts Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Verso reported earnings of ($1.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRS. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verso by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Verso has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

