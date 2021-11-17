Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

