Analysts Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 918,090 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

