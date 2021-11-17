Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $0.73 EPS

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

CWH opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camping World by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.