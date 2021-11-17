Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

CWH opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camping World by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

