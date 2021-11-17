Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.57. Genpact reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 740,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Genpact has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.