Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $434.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.30 million. Materion posted sales of $339.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 98,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

