Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. nLIGHT reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,442. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,257. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

