Analysts Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.18 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

NYSE ESS opened at $345.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.68. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $353.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

