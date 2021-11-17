Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$8.30

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

Several research firms have commented on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$517,334.40.

BTO stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.75. 2,742,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,540. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.