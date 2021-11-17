Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $16.88

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,530,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

