Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $41.92

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,323,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

