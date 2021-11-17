Analysts Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $65.67

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. 82,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,946. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.