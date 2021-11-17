Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) PT at $29.17

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $215,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The company has a market cap of $326.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

