Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $42.17

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.