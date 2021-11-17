Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,648 shares of company stock worth $33,341,145 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $24,117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $5,423,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,421. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

