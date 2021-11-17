Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Head to Head Analysis

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.32%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.48) -45.31 iSpecimen $8.18 million 4.38 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -41.97% -37.96% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

