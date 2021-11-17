Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of -97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

