Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.63

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 1727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Annexon alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Annexon by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.