Anyswap Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $195.29 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $10.48 or 0.00017465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00092633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,969.10 or 0.99963578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.53 or 0.06938603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

