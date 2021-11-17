APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

