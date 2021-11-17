Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

