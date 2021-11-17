Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

