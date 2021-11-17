Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 1,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

