AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

