AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,011 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 267,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.