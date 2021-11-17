AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 16,345 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after buying an additional 311,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 245,561 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

