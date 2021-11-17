AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 37,220 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

