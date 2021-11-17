AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

