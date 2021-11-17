AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spire by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

