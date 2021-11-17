AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 571.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Verso’s payout ratio is -13.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

