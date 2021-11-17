AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE SR opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

