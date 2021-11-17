AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 603.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 72,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $2,554,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,545,721. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

