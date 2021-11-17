AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 194,587 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,587 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fluent worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Fluent by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fluent by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $198.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

