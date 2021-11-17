AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,626 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,700. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $164.35.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

