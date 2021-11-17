Aragon Court (ANJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.03 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $35.03 million and $81,586.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00227342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About Aragon Court

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

