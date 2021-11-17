Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Aramark alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.