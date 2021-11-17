Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aravive were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Aravive by 74.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Aravive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.97.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

