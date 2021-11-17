Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:LFG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,447. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Archaea Energy stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

