Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FUV remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $411.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.38.

FUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 389.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

