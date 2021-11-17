Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Arconic stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

