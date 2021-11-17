Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $32.80. 8,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 851,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

