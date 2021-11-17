Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

NYSE ARD opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 139,573 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 757,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.