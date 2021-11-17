Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.68

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.68 and last traded at $88.60, with a volume of 15059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ares Management by 56.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ares Management by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.