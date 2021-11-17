Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.00

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 46940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

