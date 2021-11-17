Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 11,908 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,390.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$410,850.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.60. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.72 and a 52-week high of C$53.46.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

